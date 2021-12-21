Football Betting Tips — Empoli vs AC Milan Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

AC Milan will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Wednesday.

Empoli vs AC Milan Preview

Empoli will come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw at Spezia in their previous Serie A match. The Blues have won eight of their 18 league matches this season and are currently sitting ninth in the table with 27 points.

AC Milan, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli, with Elif Elmas scoring the winner. That was their third loss in the Italian top-flight this campaign. Milan are currently third in the league standings, having secured 39 points from 18 matches.

Empoli vs AC Milan Team News

Empoli boss Aurelio Andreazzoli doesn’t have many injury woes at the moment, with midfield regular Nicolas Haas the only absentee this week.

Meanwhile, AC Milan will not be able to call upon the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic and Pietro Pellegri as they are all injured.

Empoli possible starting lineup: Vicario; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Luperto, Parisi; Ricci, Stulac, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Pinamonti, Cutrone

AC Milan possible starting lineup: Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Messias; Giroud

Empoli vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan haven’t been playing their best football lately, with the Rossoneri winning only two of their last six Serie A matches. However, considering the quality of players in their ranks, Milan should edge past Empoli on Wednesday. This view is also shared by top football betting sites.

Predicted final score: Empoli 1-2 AC Milan

