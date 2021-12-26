Football Betting Tips – Dundee United v Hibernian preview & prediction

Dundee United and Hibernian lock horns at the Tannadice Stadium on Boxing Day with only 500 fans allowed to watch the clash

Dundee United v Hibernian Match preview

Dundee continue their descent in the Scottish Premiership table following a 1-0 defeat to Rangers at the Ibrox last week. Tam Court’s side have now lost four games in a row and their issues in front of goal are catching up to them. The Tangerines are in sixth place in the league standings and Court’s job is going to be under scrutiny if they lose to the Hibs.

The away side registered a 1-0 win over Aberdeen last weekend. This was Shaun Maloney’s first game in charge and the former Wigan man would be looking to end the year in style.

Dundee United v Hibernian Team News

The hosts have a clean bill of health while the Hibs will be without Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher due to suspension. Marc MnNulty and Liam Smith are set to return in January.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Carson; Edwards, Mulgrew, McMann; Watson, Mochrie, Glass, Meekison, Sporle; Appere, Clark

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon; Cadden, Gogic, Campbell, Doig; Allan; Boyle, Nisbet

Dundee United v Hibernian Match Prediction

Maloney has breathed new life into the Hibs who should be expecting to win the game against a team that is struggling at the moment.

Predicted Final Score: Dundee Utd 1-0 Hibernian

Best Bet: Hibs to win at 1/1

