Football Betting Tips – Dortmund v Besiktas preview & prediction

Dortmund should be looking for a more positive conclusion to what has been a dismal campaign in the Champions League this term.

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Dortmund v Besiktas Match Preview

No one expected Borussia Dortmund to fold this easily in the group stages of the Champions League. The Germans are guaranteed a place in the Europa League regardless of the outcome of the game on Tuesday but they’d still want to finish on a strong note against a team they defeated 2-1 in the reverse fixture of the competition.

For Besiktas, this dead rubber is all about trying to end the campaign on a high. The Turkish giants were not good enough throughout the campaign just like their hosts. They are the only side in the campaign this season without a single point.

Domestically, things aren’t looking good either with the reigning Turkish champions stuck in 9th in the league standings.

Pressure will be on Sergen Yalcin to deliver but it would be a difficult task to do that in Germany.

Dortmund v Besiktas Team News

Erling Haaland is set to return to European football after missing crucial games during October and November. However, the Norwegian might not be given a start. Youssoufa Moukoko remains sidelined due to a muscular injury while Gio Reyna could be set to start after recovering from a thigh injury.

The visitors meanwhile, will be without Gokhan Tore through knee injury and star goalkeeper Mert Gunok is out for the remainder of the campaign due to a cruciate ligament injury. Same goes for Alex Teixeira who is also a major doubt.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Meunier, Can, Akanji, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Witsel; Wolf, Reus, Brandt; Malen

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanoglu; Rosier, Vida, Welinton, Yilmaz; Pjanic, Topal, Bozdogan; Ghezzal, Batshuayi, Larin

Dortmund v Besiktas Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Dortmund v Besiktas from Betfred:

Match Winner

Dortmund: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

Besiktas: 11/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 43/100

Under: 23/10

Dortmund v Besiktas Match Prediction

Dortmund would be desperate to end their disappointing Champions League campaign on a high and are unlikely to give the Turks any margin whatsoever. Expect a straightforward win for Marco Rose’s side.

Predicted Final Score: Dortmund 3-0 Besiktas

Best Bet: Dortmund to win at 1/4

Bet on Dortmund to win at 1/4 with Betfred

Dortmund vs Besiktas Free Bet at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred