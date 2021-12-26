Football Betting Tips – Derby v West Brom preview & prediction

West Brom would be eager to keep their hunt for Premier League football alive as they take on Derby on Monday night.

Derby v West Brom Match preview

Two weeks ago, the Baggies were held to a draw by Barnsley in a game where they were dominating. Valerien Ismael would expect to see more steel from his charges after they dropped to fourth in the league standings. Bromwich haven’t beaten Derby away from home since 2013 but on current form, the Premier League chasers have a great chance of ending the 8-year run.

Wayne Rooney’s men head into this game following a 1-0 win over Blackpool. However, the Rams are still stuck at the bottom of the league standings due to the 21 point deduction they were handed earlier on in the season.

Derby v West Brom Team News

Dara O’Shea and Kean Bryan are still sidelined for the Baggies while Kenneth Zohore and Robert Snodgrass haven’t been seen for weeks.

For the home side, Sam Baldock, Lee Buchanan, Krystian Bielik and Jack Stretton are all ruled out.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Jagielka, Davies, Forsyth; Jozwiak, Knight, Bird, Shinnie, Williams; Plange, Lawrence

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Clarke, Bartley, Kipre; Townsend, Mowatt, Livermore, Furlong; Grant, Robinson, Hugill

Derby v West Brom Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Derby v West Brom from bet365:

Match Winner

Derby: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

West Brom: 8/11

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/10

Under 2.5: 4/6

Derby v West Brom Match Prediction

Relegation looms large for Rooney’s men while the Baggies would be eager to end the year on a high.

Predicted Final Score: Derby 1-3 West Brom

Best Bet: West Bromwich to win at 8/11

