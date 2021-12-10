Football Betting Tips – Derby v Blackpool preview & prediction

Derby have a mountain to climb as the Rams seek to avoid relegation ahead of the crunch encounter with Blackpool on Saturday.

Watch and bet on Derby vs Blackpool live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 15:00 GMT on Saturday December 11. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Derby v Blackpool Match preview

The Rams are 20 points adrift of safety following their points deduction while the Tangerines are also not far off from relegation troubles.

The home side are almost certain to be relegated. Wayne Rooney’s side were docked 21 points but even if you take out the docked points out of the equation, the Rams would have still struggled. They have won just once in their last 11 games and have managed just 17 goals so far.

Following a loss to Queens Park Rangers, you cannot expect them to climb out of the woods this season.

Blackpool have lost two games in a row but overall, Neil Critchley has done an amazing job at the club since guiding the club to promotion from League One last season. They’re currently winless in six and have struggled in front of goal, scoring just twice.

Derby v Blackpool Team News

Sam Bladock is still recovering from a hamstring problem and might not feature this Saturday. Lee Bechanan is making a quick recovery from his knee injury while Jack Stretton is back in training.

Gary Madine is likely to play some part in the encounter after missing the defeat to Luton due to a groin injury. Chris Maxwell has also made his return after spending two months out injured.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Byrne, Jagielka, Davies, Forsyth; Bird, Shinnie, Knight; Ebosele, Kazim-Richards, Lawrence

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Maxwell; Sterling, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband; Bowler, Dougall, Wintle, Anderson; Yates, Lavery

Derby v Blackpool Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Birmingham v Cardiff from bet365:

Match Winner

Derby: 7/5

Draw: 2/1

Blackpool: 23/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 7/5

Under 2.5: 8/13

Derby v Blackpool Match Prediction

The Rams know that they’re already up against it but they have enough talent in the squad to actually go down fighting. The road to redemption might start against Blackpool

Predicted Final Score: Derby 1-0 Blackpool

Best Bet: Derby to win at 7/5

Bet on Derby to win at 7/5 with bet365

How to watch Derby vs Blackpool Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Derby v Blackpool live online from 15:00 pm BST on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Derby vs Blackpool Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: