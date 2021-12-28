Football Betting Tips – Coventry v Millwall preview & prediction

CBS Arena will see Coventry clash with Millwall with both teams struggling to find their rhythm in the Championship.

Coventry v Millwall Match preview

The Skyblues have not won in their last five games and held Huddersfield to a 1-1 draw in their most recent league outing. Mark Robins’ side are just two points away from a playoff berth but recent inconsistencies have impacted their ability to go the distance.

Gary Rwett’s men lost 2-1 to Peterborough last time out and have won just twice in 11 away games in the league.

Coventry v Millwall Team News

Gustavo Hamer and Jake Clarke-Salter and back from injury but Martyn Waghorn is still sidelined.

For the away side, Jed Wallace is unlikely to feature while a few members of the squad might not travel after returning positive COVID-19 tests.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Moore; Hyam, McFadzean, Rose; Kane, Kelly, Hamer, Maatsen; O’Hare; Godden, Gyokeres

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; McNamara, Evans, Mitchell, Malone; Ojo; Afobe, Bradshaw

Coventry v Millwall Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Coventry v Millwall from bet365:

Match Winner

Coventry: 1/1

Draw: 12/5

Millwall: 14/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under 2.5: 37/50

Coventry v Millwall Match Prediction

With both sides struggling for consistency, we expect a dull draw to be played out on Wednesday evening.

Predicted Final Score: Coventry 0-0 Millwall

Best Bet: Draw at 12/5

How to watch Coventry v Millwall Live Stream

