Football Betting Tips – Clermont v Strasbourg preview & prediction

Clermont host Strasbourg at the Stade Gabriel Montpied with the away side flying high in Ligue 1 at the moment.

Clermont v Strasbourg Match preview

Pascal Gastien’s side will be taking on the seventh place side for the first time since February 2017. The Lancers are playing in topflight French football for the first time ever and a win would move them to 15th place in the league standings. However, the task will not be easy given their Wednesday night’s opponents.

Ligue 1 survival would be key for Gastien and co but the upcoming encounter might be a difficult one for the home side.

Julien Stephan’s men secured progression to the third round of the Coupe de France following a 1-0 win over Valenciennes. They’re 7th in the league standings and are actually in with a shot to play in Europe next season.

Clermont v Strasbourg Team News

The home side will be without several key players due to injury such as Pierre-Yves Hamel, Cedric Hountondji and Jason Berthomier. The likes of Oriol Busquets, Jim Allevinha, Josue Albert and Jean-Claude Billong are also on the sidelines.

The away side will be without Lebo Mothiba and experienced center-back Maxime Le Marchand.

Clermont possible starting lineup:

Djoco; Zedadka, Ogier, Magnin, N’Simba; Gastien, Samed; Rashani, Iglesias, Dossou; Bayo

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Sels; Guilbert, Djiku, Nyamsi, Perrin, Caci; Sissoko, Bellegarde, Thomasson; Ajorque, Diallo

Clermont v Strasbourg Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Clermont v Strasbourg from bet365:

Match Winner

Clermont: 19/10

Draw: 12/5

Strasbourg: 7/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 22/23

Under 2.5: 19/20

Clermont v Strasbourg Match Prediction

Clermont have been decent for a team that is playing in Ligue 1 for the first time ever but Les Bleu et Blanc are likely to nick this one as they look set to continue climbing higher up the league table.

Predicted Final Score: Clermont 0-1 Strasbourg

Best Bet: Strasbourg to win at 7/5

