Chelsea vs Tottenham in a London derby is the big game in the Premier League this Sunday, and 888sport is broadcasting enhanced odds on either side getting a much-needed win at Stamford Bridge.

Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

Premier League betting sites are broadcasting odds of around 33/50 on Chelsea and 4/1 on Spurs winning the London derby on Sunday afternoon.

But, using a new enhanced odds promotion from 888sport, you can get 8/1 odds on Chelsea and 33/1 on Spurs to win.

This means that a £5 maximum bet on Spurs to win at odds of 33/1 could payout £170 in free bets – inclusive of the original £5 stake.

Football Betting Tips: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur – How to get 8/1 odds on Chelsea and 33/1 on Spurs at 888sport

To bet using 888sport’s enhanced 8/1 odds on Chelsea to win, or 33/1 on Tottenham, just follow the instructions below:

Click any link on this page to go to 888sport Register a new betting account with the bookmaker Make a minimum deposit of £10 (min) using promo code 888ODDS Wager £5 (max) on either Chelsea or Spurs to win at the regular listed odds If your bet wins, 888sport will payout on the regular odds as per normal. The extra winnings from the enhanced odds are then deposited into your account as free bets to spend on the site.

Click here to get 8/1 odds on Chelsea or 33/1 on Spurs to win at 888sport

Chelsea vs Tottenham Betting Tips: Why bet on Spurs to win?

There is no arguing the point that recent games between Spurs and Chelsea have gone the way of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

In fact, Chelsea just got through putting the sword to Tottenham in the two-legged EFL Cup semi-finals a little over a week ago, winning home and away 2-0, and 1-0, respectively.

Chelsea have also won five of the last six EPL matches vs Spurs. So, if you’d rather take the easy money on the Blues at 8/1 using 888sport’s enhanced odds listed above, we would not blame you at all.

Regardless, we’re still backing Antonio Conte’s side to emerge with three points on Sunday.

Here is why:

No beating around the bush – the 33/1 odds sway us. The prospect of £150 in free bets from a £5 stake is hard to turn down and worth the risk.

Chelsea’s recent league form has been poor. Tuchel’s team has won just one of their last seven EPL games, a run that includes five draws and a loss.

Spurs, on the other hand, remain undefeated in the Premier League under Antonio Conte and have won six and drawn two of their last eight games played.

Spurs should also come into this match high in confidence after recovering from a goal down to beat Leicester, 3-2, at the King Power thanks to a superb brace from Dutch-flyer Steven Bergwijn.

Click here to get 33/1 odds on Tottenham Hotspur to beat Chelsea at 888sport