Football Betting Tips – Celtic v Real Betis preview & prediction

Celtic are already out of the Europa League but will be looking for a good result against Real Betis who are already in the last 32.

Celtic v Real Betis Match Preview

Celtic are guaranteed to finish in third place in their group which means that the Scottish giants will feature in the Europa Conference League. Following a 3-0 win over Dundee United at the weekend, Ange Postecoglou’s men are unbeaten in 10 league games.

However, they haven’t fared well in the Europa League. More than that, Celtic’s record against Spanish sides in Europe has been pretty poor of late, losing the last seven games against La Liga sides.

Real Betis on the other hand, are flying high at the moment and caused a major upset in La Liga at the weekend when they beat Barcelona 1-0 at the Camp Nou. The Verdiblancos are in third place in the league standings and are already through to the knockout phase of the Europa League.

Celtic v Real Betis Team News

Cameron Carter-Vickers is suspended for the hoops while Karamoko Dembele and Christopher Jullien are out due to ankle and knee injuries respectively. Jota is likely to be out as well due to a tight hamstring.

For the visitors, Nabil Fekir returns after serving a one game suspension. However, Victor Camarasa, Martin Montoya and Claudio Bravo are all out injured.

Celtic v Real Betis Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Celtic v Real Betis from Betfred:

Match Winner

Celtic: 9/5

Draw: 11/4

Real Betis: 11/8

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 7/11

Under 2.5: 11/8

Celtic v Real Betis Match Prediction

While the Scottish giants have been on a roll in the league, it might not be enough for them to tame Real Betis who are playing really well right now. Expect Manuel Pellegrini’s men to come away with another three points on the road.

Predicted Final Score: Celtic 1-2 Real Betis

Best Bet: Real Betis to win at 11/8

