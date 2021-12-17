Football Betting Tips — Cagliari vs Udinese Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Serie A continues this weekend as Cagliari will lock horns with Udinese at the Sardegna Arena on Saturday.

Cagliari vs Udinese Preview

Cagliari suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Inter Milan in their last Serie A game. However, they bounced back strongly in midweek by registering a 3-1 victory over Cittadella in the Coppa Italia, with three of their players earning their names on the scoresheet. Walter Mazzarri’s side are currently 19th in the league standings, having 10 points from 17 matches.

Udinese, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against AC Milan last weekend. The Friulians also claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crotone in midweek in the Coppa Italia. They are now 15th in the Serie A table with 17 points.

Cagliari vs Udinese Team News

Cagliari will not be able to call upon the services of Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz and Marko Rog as they are all injured.

Roberto Pereyra is set to be out for Udinese on Sunday. However, they could welcome back Destiny Udogie who is expected to recover from his groin problem.

Cagliari possible starting lineup: Cragno; Caceres, Godin, Carboni; Zappa, Marin, Deiola, Nandez, Dalbert; Pedro, Balde

Udinese possible starting lineup: Silvestri; Becao, Samir, Nuytinck; Udogie, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Molina; Deulofeu; Beto

Cagliari vs Udinese Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Cagliari vs Udinese from bet365:

Match-winner:

Cagliari – 2/1

Draw – 9/4

Udinese – 7/5

Total goals:

Over 2 – 20/21

Under 2– 12/5

Cagliari vs Udinese Prediction

AC Milan were clear favourites for the Serie A match against Udinese last week. However, the Friulians managed to take a point off the Rossoneri with striker Beto scoring an early goal that was later canceled out by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Meanwhile, Cagliari are winless in the Italian top-flight since their 3-1 victory over Sampdoria in October. Their chances of victory against odds favourite Udinese don’t look great.

Predicted final score: Cagliari 1-2 Udinese

