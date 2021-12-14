Football Betting Tips – Cagliari v Cittadella preview & prediction

Cagliari will be hoping to end their Serie A struggles as they take on Cittadella in their Coppa Italia second round clash.

Cagliari v Cittadella Match preview

Walter Mazzarri knows what’s at stake as he looks to guide his side out of the relegation zone. The hosts have not won a game in the league since October 17 and their four-game unbeaten streak was ended by a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Inter Milan at the weekend.

Gli Isolani will now be looking to at least get back to winning ways as they take on Cittadella.

The visitors on the other hand, are on a good run of form that has seen them rise up in the Serie B standings. Edoardo Gorini’s side have collected 15 points from the last seven league outings which has taken them close to a promotion playoff spot.

Cagliari v Cittadella Team News

Martin Caceres and Diego Godin are set to be benched for this game alongside Pedro.

For Cittadella, Mirko Antonucci will be eager to return to scoring goals after managing just one this season.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Radunovic; Obert, Carboni, Lykogiannis; Zappa, Deiola, Grassi, Oliva, Dalbert; Pavoletti, Balde

Cittadella possible starting lineup:

Kastrati; Mattioli, Frare, Adomi, Benedetti; Vita, Pavan, Branca; Antonucci; Beretta, Baldini

Cagliari v Cittadella Match Prediction

While the hosts have struggled in the league, they still have enough experience and quality to overcome Cittadella who are going to make things difficult regardless.

Predicted Final Score: Cagliari 2-1 Cittadella

