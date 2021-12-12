Cadiz will host Granada at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium on Monday. Granada seek to move upwards and clear from the relegation zone where Cadiz seem stuck.

The two sides will meet on the 13th of December at 21:00 BST.

Granada who won their last game 2:1 against Alaves will feel they have a rare chance to defeat struggling Cadiz. Cadiz have not lost in their last 4 games (all competitions) against Granada. They have won 1 and drawn 3. Cadiz have only lost 1 game in their last 7 home games (all competitions) against Granada. However, Cadiz are currently struggling and have lost their last 3 games, taking 1 win and 3 losses in their last 5 games.

So, Granada will hope they can rage on to another win after their Alaves victory. A victory for Granada at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium will see them take Celta Vigo’s 14th position on the table while having a game in hand.

Cadiz vs Granada team news

Isaac Carcelen, Tomas Alarcon, Jose Mari and Jon Ander Garido are out injured and won’t be available for Cadiz. For Granada, German Sanchez, Victor Diaz, Ruben Rochina, Domingos Duarte and Isma Ruiz are all in doubt due to injuries. Neyder Lozano and Darwin Machis are unavailable due to injuries.

Cadiz possible starting lineup: Ledesma; Iza, Haroyan, Chust, Espino; Sanchez, Alex, Jonsson, Perea; Lozano, Sobrino

Granada possible starting lineup: Maximiano; Quini, Abram, Torrente, Neva; Puertas, Milla, Gonalons, Escudero; Molina, Suarez

Cadiz vs Granada form guide

Cadiz currently are winless in their last 3 La Liga games. Their last 5 La Liga games have yielded 1 win, 3 losses and 1 draw. This leaves them in 19th position. Granada on the other hand, have 1 draw and 1 win in their last 2 La Liga matches. They have 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in their last 5 La Liga games.

Cadiz vs Granada odds

The latest betting odds for Cadiz vs Granada are from Bet365.

Match winner:

Cadiz – 2.50

Draw – 3.10

Granada – 3.00



Total goals

Over 2.5: 2.30

Under 2.5: 1.61



Both teams to score

Yes – 1.95

No – 1.80

Cadiz vs Granada prediction

Some of the best football betting sites believe Cadiz should win this match. Sportslens thinks there is enough in this for Granada to win it.

Prediction: Granada win