Football Betting Tips – Cadiz v Seville preview & prediction

Onus is on Seville to keep their title hopes alive as they face Cadiz away on Monday night in their first game of the new year.

Cadiz v Seville Match preview

Julen Lopetegui’s men are in second place in the league table and trail league leaders Real Madrid by 8 points. However, following Los Blancos’ 1-0 defeat to Getafe on Saturday, the Andalusian giants should be looking to take advantage of the situation. A win would cut Madrid’s lead to five points.

A strong defense has aided Los Nervionenses’ cause this season. They’ve only conceded 13 goals so far and have done well against all the big teams in the league.

Cadiz on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league standings. It is a far cry from last season when they finished in 12th place and never had any relegation dogfight to worry about. Alvaro Cervera’s side have picked only five points at home this season which is why the visitors would head into this encounter very confident.

Cadiz v Seville Team News

Juan Cala is suspended while Jose Mari and Jon Ander Garrdio are out injured. Santiago Arzamendia, Iza, Ruben Sobrino, Victor Chust, Ivan Alejo and a host of other players are going to miss due to positive COVID tests.

The visitors will be without Suso and Erik Lamela through injury while Jesus Navas, Oliver Torres and Marcos Acuna are injured. Jules Kounde is out for this one after seeing red in his previous outing.

Cadiz possible starting lineup:

Ledesma; Akapo, Fali, Haroyan, Espino; Fernandez, Jonsson, Alarcon; Chapela, Negredo, Bastida

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Navas, Gudelj, Fernando, Augustinsson; Rakitic, Delaney, Jordan; Gomez, Mir, Ocampos

Cadiz v Seville Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Cadiz v Seville from bet365:

Match Winner

Cadiz: 17/4

Draw: 12/5

Seville: 3/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 6/4

Under 2.5: 11/18

Cadiz v Seville Match Prediction

It won’t be easy but the Andalusian giants have enough quality to get the right result and keep pressure on Real Madrid.

Predicted Final Score: Cadiz 0-1 Seville

