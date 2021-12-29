Football Betting Tips – Bristol v QPR preview & prediction

QPR would be eager to make amends following Monday’s loss as they take on Bristol City who need to climb up the table.

Watch and bet on Bristol v QPR live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:45 GMT on Thursday December 30. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Bristol v QPR Match preview

Back in November, QPR looked like a team that could push for automatic promotion to the Premier League. However, Mark Warburton’s men have had to deal with back-to-back losses and several postponed games. They’re now in seventh place in the league standings and need to start winning again. They lost to Bournemouth at home on Monday and cannot afford anymore slip ups.

Bristol on the other hand, have managed a few good games which has made life slightly easier for Nigel Pearson. However, the Robins capitulated against Huddersfield last time out.

Bristol v QPR Team News

Nathan Baker and Joe Williams are set to miss out but the return of Andy King is a big positive for the hosts.

Andre Dozzell was sent off against Bournemouth on Monday and misses out as well.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Vyner, Atkinson, Kalas; Scott, Massengo, James, Pring; Weimann; Semenyo, Martin

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Dieng; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Adomah, Amos, Johansen, Wallace; Chair, Willock; Austin

Bristol v QPR Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bristol v QPR from bet365:

Match Winner

Bristol: 19/10

Draw: 12/5

QPR: 7/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 42/41

Under 2.5: 10/11

Bristol v QPR Match Prediction

QPR will be fancying their chances against the Robins who tend to concede goals.

Predicted Final Score: Bristol 1-3 QPR

Best Bet: QPR to win at 7/5

Bet on QPR to win at 7/5 with bet365

How to watch Bristol v QPR Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Bristol v QPR live online from 19:45 pm BST on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Bristol v QPR Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: