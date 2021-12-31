Football Betting Tips – Bristol v Millwall preview & prediction

Bristol are set to play host to Millwall on Sunday afternoon, looking to start the new year with a win.

Bristol v Millwall Match preview

Nigel Pearson’s men thought that they had turned a corner after defeating Derby County. Howeve,r the Robins have lost two of their last three games. Their recent capitulations while in lead have made things very difficult for them. Back to back wins haven’t happened for 10 months now.

The same can be said about Millwall. Gary Rowett must be feeling the heat despite a 1-0 win over Coventry this week. The visitors are in 11th place in the league standings and still have hope for a playoff position finish.

Bristol v Millwall Team News

Andy King is set to serve a one-game suspension while George Tanner misses out due to injury.

Benik Afobe is set to start against his former club.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

O’Leary; Vyner, Kalas, Atkinson, Pring; Massengo, James; Weimann, Scott, O’Dowda; Semenyo

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper; McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Wallace; Ojo; Bradshaw, Afobe

Bristol v Millwall Betting Odds

Bristol v Millwall Match Prediction

The home side have struggled at home in recent weeks while Millwall have added motivation to get the right result. We expect the away side to come through.

Predicted Final Score: Bristol 0-1 Millwall

Best Bet: Millwall to win at 29/20

