Football Betting Tips – Brest v Montpellier preview & prediction

Brest looking to continue run of good form at the Stade Francis-Le Ble as they take on Montpellier on Saturday

Brest v Montpellier Match Preview

Stade Brest manager Michel Der Zakarian was visibly happy following the final whistle as his team secured a shock 2-1 win over Marseille that lifted them to 19th place in the league standings. They now have 24 points from 17 games and are on a remarkable five-game winning run. Their last defeat came back in October when they lost 2-1 to Nice.

They’ve also scored freely during this time, finding the net 13 times while conceding only three times.

Heading into this clash, Montpellier are also in decent form. La Paillade defeated Clermont Foot 1-0 in their previous outing thanks to a goal from Elye Wahi. They’ve also been very solid defensively, conceding just four times in the last six games. However, Montpellier aren’t a high scoring team, managing just seven in the last six games.

Brest v Montpellier Team News

First-choice goalkeeper Sebastien Cibois is the only long-term absentee. Other than that, Les Pirates have a fully fit squad to work with.

Maxime Esteve remains sidelined for the visitors with a muscle injury that has seen him miss five games already.

Brest possible starting lineup

Bizot, Herelle, Chardonnet, Duverne, Pierre-Gabriel, Magnetti, Belkebla, Honorat, Faivre, Del Castillo, Le Douaron

Montpellier possible starting lineup

Omlin, Sakho, Cozz, Sambia, Ristic, Ferri, Chotard, Savanier, Mollet, Mavididi, Wahi

Brest v Montpellier Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brest v Montpellier:

Match Winner

Brest: 11/10

Draw: 13/5

Montpellier: 12/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 4/5

Under 2.5: 11/10

Brest v Montpellier Match Prediction

Brest have not won in their last 11 league encounters with the visitors but that could all change on Saturday given the home side’s excellent form.

Predicted final score: Brest 2-1 Montpellier

