Brentford entertain Chelsea in today’s late kick-off match in the EPL, and our expert has some football betting tips to share ahead of the game, revolving around a 10/1 PickYourPunt special currently on offer at Betfred.

Join Betfred to get enhanced 10/1 odds on a special PickYourPunt for the Brentford vs Chelsea game

Brentford vs Chelsea

Premier League

Brentford Community Stadium, London

Saturday, October 16 at 17:30 BST

Sky Sports Main Event

To mark the league return of this west-London derby, Betfred has a special offer for all Sportslens readers:

By clicking any link on this page, you’ll be taken directly to the Betfred website where you will find enhanced 10/1 odds on Chelsea To Win, Both Teams to Score, Over 2.5 Goals in the Match, Mason Mount To Assist a Goal, and Over 6 Corners in the Game.

Brentford vs Chelsea: How to get boosted 10/1 odds at Betfred

To get the enhanced 10/1 odds available at Betfred on Chelsea To Win, BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals, Mount To Assist, And Over 6 Corners, just follow these simple steps:

Click any link on this page to go to Betfred Register for an account and make a minimum deposit of £10 before 17:30 on Saturday, October 16 So long as you navigated to Betfred via a link on this page, the enhanced PickYourPunt odds will appear on your betting slip in the top right corner of the screen Place a min wager of £5 If Chelsea win, both teams score a goal, more than 2.5 goals are scored in the game in total, Mason Mount bags an assist, and there are six or more corners, Betfred will pay out at enhanced 10/1 odds

Get 10/1 odds on Chelsea to win, BTTS, 2.5 Goals, Over 6 Corners, and Mount to assist in the Brentford vs Chelsea match at Betfred

Watford vs Chelsea betting tips: Why bet on Chelsea to win?

Brentford vs Chelsea is a west-London derby that fans have been deprived of in recent years. In fact, today’s game will be the first time the two sides have met in the league in almost 75-years.

The surprise package of this year’s Premier League season to date, Brentford currently sit in 7th place in the league having won three, drawn three, and lost just one – Thomas Frank’s side is certainly no pushover, as Liverpool discovered a fortnight ago when Klopp’s side was fortunate to escape the Community Stadium with a 3-3 draw.

That said, Chelsea are favorites for the win by the oddsmakers, and we tend to agree. Besides the fact that Chelsea have a much stronger, more expensively assembled starting lineup, here’s why:

As good as Brentford have been, reigning European champions Chelsea are second in the EPL with 16 points from seven games played. Thomas Tuchel’s team has scored 15 goals in the league to date. On league form, Chelsea are the better team.

Chelsea are undefeated away from home in all competitions this season, drawing just once away to Liverpool.

Brentford’s solitary league loss in the EPL this year came at home in the Community Stadium vs Brighton, a 0-1 defeat.

Get 10/1 odds on Chelsea to win, BTTS, 2.5 Goals, Over 6 Corners, and Mount to assist in the Brentford vs Chelsea match at Betfred

Brentford vs Chelsea betting tips: Why bet on BTTS?

As mentioned, these two London rivals haven’t met in the league for three-quarters of a century, so there isn’t much to go on in the way of history when predicting BTTS; an FA Cup result from four years back bears little importance to this fixture.

There are, however, several reasons to expect BTTS:

Brentford score goals: it might not always be pretty but Brentford know where the net is. The Bees have scored 10 goals in seven games in the EPL, and only recently battered Oldham 7-0 in the cup.

Brentford forwards Yoane Wassa, Ivan Toney, and Bryan Mbuemo are dangerous and have already combined for six goals in all competitions.

Chelsea average 2.0 goals per game in the EPL this season

Chelsea’s Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku averages a goal every other game in the EPL to date but hasn’t found the net since bagging a brace in Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat of Aston Villa over a month ago. The big man is due a goal!

Get 10/1 odds on Chelsea to win, BTTS, 2.5 Goals, Over 6 Corners, and Mount to assist in the Brentford vs Chelsea match at Betfred

Brentford vs Chelsea betting tips: Why bet on over 2.5 goals in the game?

With the likes of Toney and Lukaku on the field, it’s more than likely that both teams find the net at some point. But, besides that, this part of the Acca goes hand in hand with the result in many ways:

We expect Brentford to score and make the game difficult – we just also think that Chelsea will have too much at the other end of the park for Brentford’s inexperienced top-flight defense to keep out.

Given Brentford average about 1.4 goals per game, and Chelsea average approx 2.1, and seeing as the stats match up with our match sentiment, a score of 1-2, 1-3 is the most likely outcome.

Get 10/1 odds on Chelsea to win, BTTS, 2.5 Goals, Over 6 Corners, and Mount to assist in the Brentford vs Chelsea match at Betfred

Brentford vs Chelsea betting tips: Why bet on Mason Mount to register an assist?

This part of the Acca is certainly the hardest to legislate for since Mount has only registered one assist in all comps for Chelsea this season to date.

That assist, however, did come against London rivals Arsenal, and Mount has made quite a habit of grabbing assists vs London-based clubs: last season, the Portsmouth-born starlet set up goals for teammates vs West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Fulham, too.

At regular odds, we’d perhaps steer clear of Mount in this PickYourPunt Acca. However, at 10/1 odds at Betfred, it’s certainly worth a flutter.

Click here to get enhanced 10/1 odds on Sportslens’ exclusive PickYourPunt for the Brentford vs Chelsea game at Betfred