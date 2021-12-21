Football Betting Tips – Brentford v Chelsea preview & prediction

Chelsea would be looking to finally get back to winning ways as they take on Brentford in the EFL Cup quarterfinal

Brentford v Chelsea Match preview

Despite being hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak within their squad, Chelsea’s request for their league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers was rejected. Now, the Blues take on Brentford who will be hoping for a major scalp.

The Premier League and EFL have already decided to keep the current set of fixtures unchanged. The only way clubs can postpone a game if they don’t have enough players in the starting XI. Due to this ruling, Chelsea’s title assault has faltered in recent weeks and Thomas Tuchel would now be hoping that it doesn’t cost his team a place in the semifinal of the EFL Cup.

The newly promoted side on the other hand, would be looking to take advantage of their opponent’s troubles. Thomas Frank’s side have proven to be free scoring this season in the cup competition.

Brentford v Chelsea Team News

The Bees might be able to call upon the services of star forward Ivan Tony who has been in isolation for more than ten days. However, David Raya, Julian Jeanvier, Joshua Dasilva and Kristoff Ajer are all out injured.

For Chelsea, seven players miss out due to coronavirus with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell still in isolation. Hakim Ziyech and Trevoh Chalobah limped off in the goalless draw against Wolves. Andreas Christensen is likely to be rested for the game which means that Malang Sarr could be given a rare start.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Thompson; Roerslev, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Jensen, Fosu-Henry; Toney, Forss

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; James, Saul, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Barkley; Havertz

Brentford v Chelsea Betting Odds

Brentford v Chelsea Match Prediction

Chelsea might have a decent squad to call upon but the Bees are not going to make it easy for them. We expect a major scalp for Thomas Frank’s side tonight.

Predicted Final Score: Brentford 1-0 Chelsea

Best Bet: Brentford to win at 17/4

