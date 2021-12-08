Football Betting Tips – Braga v Crvena preview & prediction

Braga would be eager to secure a much-needed win over Crvena in a bid to secure qualification to the last 32.

Braga v Crvena Match Preview

Heading into this game, Sporting Braga know that they need to at least draw against the Serbian giants who have had a really great journey in the Europa League so far. Crvena, or the Red Star Belgrade, are on top of Group F with 10 points from five games.

The Portuguese outfit on the other hand, are in second place and have nine points, followed closely by Midtjylland who need to beat Ludogorets and then hope for Crvena to do them a favor.

The Serbians could still get knocked out of the competition and are thus likely to approach this encounter cautiously. They haven’t scored a lot of goals in the competition either, finding the net only five times.

Braga on the other hand, have scored freely this time around, managing 11 goals. However, the biggest problem for the home side is their porous defense that has leaked in eight goals already. Therefore, as long as the Serbs hold firm, they have every chance of finding the net.

Braga v Crvena Team News

David Carmo is a long-term absentee due to an ankle fracture. Vitor Tormena, Nuno Sequeira, Ali Musrati, Galeno and Andre Castro are all out injured. Meanwhile, defensive midfielder Lucas Mineiro is suspended for the home game due to suspension.

Red Star Belgrade have a fully fit squad available.

Braga v Crvena Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Braga v Crvena from Betfred:

Match Winner

Braga: 10/11

Draw: 13/5

Crvena: 3/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/2

Under 2.5: 19/20

Braga v Crvena Match Prediction

With both sides needing only a point to secure qualification to the next round, we expect this one to be a rather cagey affair.

Predicted Final Score: Braga 1-1 Crvena

Best Bet: Both teams to draw at 13/5

