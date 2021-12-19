Football Betting Tips – Braga v Belenenses preview & prediction

Estadio Braga Municipal will play host to the final clash of the Primeira Liga Matchday 15 as the visitors hope to end their losing streak.

Braga v Belenenses Match preview

Os Arcebispos fell to a humiliating defeat at the hands of Boavista in the Taca da Liga. They will now turn their attention to the league where they succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Porto. Carlos Carvalhal’s men have lost four times in the last eight outings and defensive issues have played a big role in that. They have already let in 17 goals in the last eight games and managed just 12.

However, they are in fourth place in the league standings and lead fifth placed Estoril Praia by only a point.

Belenenses are still stuck in the relegation zone and O Belem have won just once in the last 14 games. They’re currently rock bottom in the league and no one can argue why. This is a team that is destined for life in second tier Portuguese football.

Braga v Belenenses Team News

Defender David Carmo’s lengthy spell on the sideline continues and he will now be joined by Sequeira who is set to be out for two months.

For the away side, Chico Teixeira is a long-term absence through injury while Alisson Safira misses tonight’s encounter due to a muscle problem.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Matheus; Oliveira, Leite, Silva; Couto, A. Horta, Castro, Galeno; Medeiros, Ruiz, R. Horta

Belenenses possible starting lineup:

Monteiro; Boni, Henrique, Santos, Calila; Ramalho, Kau, Montez, Lopes; Coelho, Lukovic

Braga v Belenenses Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Braga v Belenenses from bet365:

Match Winner

Braga: 2/9

Draw: 5/1

Belenenses: 11/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 7/11

Under 2.5: 27/20

Braga v Belenenses Match Prediction

While the defeat in Taca da Liga was embarrassing, we expect the home side to make amends against the worst team in the league. The win is seen as crucial for the hosts who need to ensure that they don’t slip out of European football next season.

Predicted Final Score: Braga 2-0 Belenenses

Best Bet: Braga to win at 2/9

