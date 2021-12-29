Football Betting Tips – Bournemouth v Cardiff preview & prediction

Bournemouth would be eyeing another three points at the top of the league standings when they take on Cardiff on Thursday evening.

Bournemouth v Cardiff Match preview

The Cherries have a great chance of putting some distance between them and the rest of the chasing pack. Scott Parker’s side have a one point lead over Fulham at the top of the league standings. Following a win over QPR on Monday, the promotion favorites would be hoping for a much-needed win at home.

The Welsh outfit on the other hand, have started playing with more confidence since the appointment of Steve Morison a few weeks ago. They’re in 20th place in the league standings but have managed 7 points from the last five games.

Bournemouth v Cardiff Team News

Lloyd Kelly is expected to return after missing the win over QPR due to a positive COVID-19 test. Steve Cook is likely to remain absent as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Sean Morrison is available for the Bluebirds after serving a one-game suspension.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Travers; Stacey, Cahill, Kelly, Zemura; L. Cook, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Stanislas; Solanke

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Smithies; McGuinness, Flint, Nelson; Ng, Vaulks, Ralls, Giles; Colwill, Harris; Moore

Bournemouth v Cardiff Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bournemouth v Cardiff from bet365:

Match Winner

Bournemouth: 8/13

Draw: 3/1

Cardiff: 9/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 19/20

Under 2.5: 19/20

Bournemouth v Cardiff Match Prediction

The Cherries have a busy schedule up ahead and after returning to winning ways on Monday, are unlikely to drop points against Cardiff.

Predicted Final Score: Bournmouth 2-1 Cardiff

Best Bet: Bournmouth to win at 8/13

