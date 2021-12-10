Football Betting Tips – Bournemouth v Blackburn preview & prediction

Bournemouth are without a win in four matches and will be looking to change things against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Watch and bet on Birmingham vs Cardiff live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 12:30 GMT on Saturday December 15. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Bournemouth v Blackburn Match preview

Scott Parker must be feeling some pressure after seeing his team register just one win in six league games. The Cherries were able to hold league leaders Fulham to a 1-1 draw but need to return to winning ways since the six point cushion over third placed West Brom is not going to last that long.

Blackburn on the other hand, are on a roll and have moved on from the 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Fulham earlier in the season. The Rovers have amassed 13 points from five games and have conceded just two goals. They’re in the playoffs spot but have a realistic chance of closing the gap and aim for an automatic promotion spot.

Bournemouth v Blackburn Team News

Parker is likely to stick with the same formation that he used against Fulham with Ben Pearson likely to be selected ahead of Emiliano Marcondes. Jefferson Lerma is facing an FA charge but the Colombian is available for now.

For the visitors, Daniel Ayala, Sam Gallagher and Thomas Kaminski have been declared fit after spending some time on the sidelines.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Travers; Stacey, Cahill, Cook, Smith; Billing, Cook, Marcondes; Christie; Anthony, Solanke

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton; Nyambe, Travis, Rothwell, Pickering; Buckley; Brereton, Khadra

Bournemouth v Blackburn Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bournemouth v Blackburn from bet365:

Match Winner

Bournemouth: 7/10

Draw: 14/5

Blackburn: 4/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 25/26

Under 2.5: 10/11

Bournemouth v Blackburn Match Prediction

While the Cherries have dropped points in recent weeks, Blackburn are likely to go for a safety first approach which means that a draw is a far more likely outcome.

Predicted Final Score: Bournemouth 1-1 Blackburn

Best Bet: Both teams to draw at 14/5

Bet on both sides to draw at 21/10 with bet365

How to watch Bournemouth v Blackburn Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Bournemouth v Blackburn live online from 15:00 pm BST on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Bournemouth v Blackburn Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: