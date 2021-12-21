Football Betting Tips – Bordeaux v Lille preview & prediction

Lille will be eyeing another win in order to move up the league standings as they take on Bordeaux on Wednesday night

Bordeaux v Lille Match preview

Bordeaux registered their biggest ever win after demolishing Jumeaux M’Zouasia 10-0 in the Coupe de France at the weekend. Vladimir Petkovic was visibly pleased with his side’s attacking display but knows that it won’t be this easy against Les Dogues who are on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

The Girondins have been inconsistent in the league so far this season and need to start picking up wins in order to move away from the relegation zone.

The reigning champions head into this encounter knowing that they have a great record against the home side. Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men might not be able to retain their Ligue 1 crown but still have a great chance of a top three finish. However, they would need to maintain their current form in order to do that.

Bordeaux v Lille Team News

Paul Baysse is still recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture and will be back next year.

Les Dogues will be without Timothy Weah and Leo Jardim whule Reinildo is likely to return to the starting XI after serving a one game suspension.

Bordeaux possible starting lineup:

Costil; Mexer, Koscielny, Gregersen; Kwateng, Otavio, Onana, Mensah; Adli; Niang, Hwang

Lille possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikone, Andre, Sanches, Bamba; David, Yilmaz

Bordeaux v Lille Betting Odds

Bordeaux v Lille Match Prediction

While Bordeaux were superb in the Coupe de France, the Mastiffs will not be a walk in the park. The visitors are in great form at the moment and have their best players available for this encounter. A comfortable win is the likely outcome for the reigning French champions.

Predicted Final Score: Bordeaux 1-3 Lille

Best Bet: Away team to win at 17/10

