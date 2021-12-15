Liverpool host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Thursday night and William Hill has an exclusive 20/1 betting offer available on the match. Read on to find out more about this exclusive promo and why it’s such a surefire wager.

Join William Hill to get enhanced 20/1 odds on Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Such is the likelihood of it happening, you’re unlikely to find many Premier League betting sites taking bets on Liverpool registering one shot on goal at home against bottom-of-the-table Newcastle on Thursday.

At William Hill, however, customers can wager on this outcome with guaranteed odds of 20/1.

This means that should Liverpool’s fearsome attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota muster up just one shot on target between them in the 90 minutes of play vs the Magpies, your £1 bet could payout £20 in free bets.

Football Betting Tips: Liverpool vs Newcastle – How to get 20/1 odds on Liverpool to have 1+ shot on target in the games

To get boosted odds of 20/1 at William Hill on Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool side combining for just 1+ shot on goal vs Newcastle, see below:

Using your mobile device, click any link in this segment to go to William Hill Register a new account using Promo Code: EPL20 and make a deposit Add Liverpool to have 1+ shot on target vs Newcastle to your slip and bet a maximum of £1 by 20:00 on Thursday, December 16 If Liverpool have one shot on target vs Newcastle, William Hill will credit your account with £20 (2 x £10 in Free Bets) within 48 hours

Click here to get 20/1 odds on Liverpool to have 1+ shot on target vs Newcastle United at William Hill

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Tips: Why bet on Liverpool to have 1+ shot on target?

To be clear, this bet is an absolute no-brainer. The chance of a Liverpool side that is challenging for the title failing to register a single shot on target at Anfield against a Newcastle side that is struggling at the foot of the table is slim to none.

But, here are a few stats to help make things crystal clear:

Liverpool have amassed 105 shots on target in 16 English Premier League games played to date. That’s just over 6.5 shots on target per game.

Never mind shots – Newcastle United concede just under two goals per game on average

Liverpool have only failed to register a shot on target twice since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins (vs Atletico in the UEFA Champions League, 2020, and vs Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, 2018).

Click here to get 20/1 odds on Liverpool to register 1+ shots on target vs Newcastle on Thursday at William Hill