Football Betting Tips — Bologna vs Juventus Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Serie A continues this weekend as Bologna host Italian giants Juventus at the Renato Dall’Ara on Saturday.

Bologna vs Juventus Preview

Bologna enter this match on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Torino last weekend. That was their second consecutive loss in the Italian top-flight, with the Greyhounds also suffering a 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina earlier this month. They are now 10th in the league standings, having 24 points from 17 matches.

Juventus, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against Venezia, with Alvaro Morata’s strike canceled out by Mattia Aramu’s goal. The Old Lady are now sitting seventh in the table with 28 points.

Bologna vs Juventus Team News

Bologna will be without Kingsley Michael and Jerdy Schouten who are both nursing their injuries. Meanwhile, Juventus will not be able to call upon the services of Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey and Danilo as they are all injured.

Bologna possible starting lineup: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Theate, Medel; De Silvestri, Soriano, Svanberg, Hickey; Olsen, Arnautovic, Barrow.

Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczęsny; De Sciglio, De Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini; Locatelli, Bentancur; Kulusevski, McKennie, Bernardeschi; Morata

Bologna vs Juventus Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bologna vs Juventus from bet365:

Match-winner:

Bologna – 31/10

Draw – 27/10

Juventus – 5/6

Total goals:

Over 2 – 23/25

Under 2– 5/2

Bologna vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus suffered a disappointing draw at Venezia last week. Their performances have greatly deteriorated this season. However, the Old Lady still boast one of the best squads in Europe and they should prevail over Bologna who have lost their previous two Serie A matches. This view is also shared by the top football betting sites.

Predicted final score: Bologna 0-2 Juventus

Best Bet: Juventus to win at 5/6.

How to watch Bologna vs Juventus Live Stream

