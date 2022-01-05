Football Betting Tips – Bologna v Inter Milan preview & prediction

Reigning champions Inter Milan kick off the new year with an away game against Bologna which they’re expected to win.

Bologna v Inter Milan Match preview

Since being held to a 1-1 draw by AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina in November, the Nerazzurri have won every single game in the league. What’s even better about this run of results is that they haven’t conceded a single goal.

Simone Inzaghi’s men have a four point lead at the top of the league standings. Their ability to score regularly has ensured that no one else is breathing down their necks. This month will be a crucial one for the league leaders who will also play Lazio and Milan after taking on Atalanta.

The Rossoblu are in 10th place in the league standings and have gone for a win or nothing approach this time around. Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men recently won the Emilian derby against Sassuolo which also saw Scotland international Aaron Hickey score a stunner.

Bologna v Inter Milan Team News

Edin Dzeko has been ruled out due to COVID-19. Hakan Calhanoglu is suspended for this encounter.

The hosts will be without Marco Molla, Nicolas Viola, Aaron Hickey and Nicolas Dominguez to COVID-19. Jerdy Schouten still has a hip inflammation to deal with.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Soumaoro, Bonifazi, Theate; De Silvestri, Svanberg, Medel, Dijks; Soriano; Orsolini, Arnautovic

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Sanchez, Martinez

Bologna v Inter Milan Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bologna v Inter Milan from bet365:

Match Winner

Bologna: 19/4

Draw: 7/2

Inter Milan: 8/15

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 16/25

Under 2.5: 11/8

Bologna v Inter Milan Match Prediction

Bologna might be strong at home but this Inter side is too good to be turned away that easily. We predict a routine win for the Scudetto chasers.

Predicted Final Score: Bologna 0-3 Inter

Best Bet: Milan to win at 8/15

Bet on Milan to win at 8/15 with bet365

