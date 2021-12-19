Football Betting Tips – Boavista v Moreirense preview & prediction

Boavista will be eager to follow up on a fantastic win over Braga as they look to get their league campaign back on track.

Boavista v Moreirense Match preview

After defeating Braga 5-1 in the Taca da Liga on Tuesday, the home side would be hoping to enjoy similar success in the league. Petit’s men are on a run of 11 games without a win and boast only 12 points from 14 games. With just one point separating them from the relegation zone, results have to pick up.

Moreirense on the other hand, are in serious trouble right now and have only 9 points to show for their efforts. This is one team that is destined for a tough road ahead and Lito Vidigal knows that he has his work cut out for him.

Boavista v Moreirense Team News

The home side will be without Miguel Reisinho but the return of Gaius Makouta gives them some comfort.

Moreirense will be without Galego and Godfried Frimpong who are out for a while.

Boavista possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Cannon, Garcia, Abascal; Hamache, Makouta, Santos, Perez; Njie, Musa, Sauer

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Kewin; Paulinho, Rosic, Vitoria, Conte; Camara, Pacheco; Walterson, Pires, Yan; Luis

Boavista v Moreirense Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Boavista v Moreirense from bet365:

Match Winner

Boavista: 31/20

Draw: 21/10

Moreirense: 9/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/8

Under 2.5: 4/6

Boavista v Moreirense Match Prediction

While the away side have struggled in the league and the hosts had a great outing against Braga, we expect another cagey encounter with the game likely to end in a draw.

Predicted Final Score: Boavista 1- 1 Moreirense

Best Bet: Both sides to draw at 21/10

Bet on Both sides to draw at 21/10 with bet365

