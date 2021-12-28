Football Betting Tips – Blackpool v Middlesbrough v Brest preview & prediction

Blackpool will be aiming to avoid the drop and get back to winning ways when they take on Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.

Blackpool v Middlesbrough Match preview

Following a 3-1 win over Peterborough, Neil Critchley’s side had seemingly returned to winning ways. However, a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield on Boxing Day has moved them closer to the relegation zone. The primary objective is to avoid the drop for the Tangerines and their task wouldn’t be made easier by Boro.

Chris Wilder has done a great job since his arrival. The Tyneside giants are closer to the playoff spots and have started scoring goals more often while being stable at the back. A 2-0 win over Nottingham on Boxing Day showed that this is a team to watch.

Blackpool v Middlesbrough Team News

The Tangerines welcome back Dujon Sterling while Reece James and Ryan Wintle are out due to coronavirus.

For the visitors, Onel Hernandez is likely to make way for Duncan Watmore.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Lawrence-Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Gretarsson, Husband; Bowler, Dougall, Carey, Anderson; Madine, Yates

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Watmore, Sporar

Blackpool v Middlesbrough Betting Odds

Match Winner

Blackpool: 12/5

Draw: 23/10

Middlesbrough: 6/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 19/17

Under 2.5: 4/5

Blackpool v Middlesbrough Match Prediction

Things aren’t looking to good for Critchley’s men who are likely to come away with nothing against Boro who are flying high at the moment.

Predicted Final Score: Blackpool 0-2 Boro

Best Bet: Boro to win at 6/5

Blackpool v Middlesbrough Live Stream

