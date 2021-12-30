Football Betting Tips – Blackpool v Hull preview & prediction

Blackpool take on Hull in their first game of the year with both teams seemingly forgetting how to win games.

from 15:00 GMT on Saturday January 1.

Blackpool v Hull Match preview

The Tangerines have been in poor form of late if you only look at the results they’ve gotten in recent weeks. Their performances have merited more than zero points but that’s how football is. Neil Critchley needs to figure out a way to help his team get important wins with squad suffering from injuries and coronavirus cases.

Hull were on a six game unbeaten streak before they lost to Nottingham Forest. Their momentum was halted by the defeat and with coronavirus cases not slowing down, Grant McCann has a few headaches to deal with.

Blackpool v Hull Team News

The home side will have no selection issues at present so the same team that lost to Boro is likely to be fielded.

The Tigers welcome back Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel from suspension.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Sterling, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Gretarsson, Husband; Connolly, Dougall, Anderson; Madine, Yates

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Bernard, McLoughlin, Greaves; Longman, Smallwood, Docherty, Lewis-Potter; Honeyman; Wilks, Magennis

Blackpool v Hull Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Blackpool v Hull from bet365:

Match Winner

Blackpool: 11/10

Draw: 5/2

Hull: 23/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under 2.5: 7/9

Blackpool v Hull Match Prediction

With both teams unable to field their best players at the moment, safety first could be a likely theme. A draw is on the cards.

Predicted Final Score: Blackpool 1-1 Hull

Best Bet: Draw at 5/2

