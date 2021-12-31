Football Betting Tips – Blackburn v Huddersfield preview & prediction

Blackburn play host to Huddersfield at Ewood Park looking to seal an automatic promotion place.

Blackburn v Huddersfield Match preview

The Rovers have been slightly off in recent weeks but the presence of Ben Brererton Diaz has ensured that Tony Mowbray’s men always get the right result. The recent win over Barnsley was another proof why the residents of Ewood have a great chance of finally returning to the Premier League.

The Terriers are on a five game unbeaten run which has helped them move closer to a return to topflight English football. Carlos Corberan knows that his lads cannot rest on their laurels and will be tested to the limit against another promotion chasing rival.

Blackburn v Huddersfield Team News

Sam Gallagher is likely to be confined to the bench in favor of Diaz and Reda Khadra.

Danny Ward misses out for the visitors while Naby Sarr is also out due to a back injury.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton; Nyambe, Travis, Rothwell, Pickering; Buckley; Brereton, Khadra

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Turton, Pearson, Colwill, Toffolo; High, O’Brien; Thomas, Sinani, Holmes; Koroma

Blackburn v Huddersfield Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Blackburn v Huddersfield from bet365:

Match Winner

Blackburn: 17/20

Draw: 5/2

Huddersfield: 16/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 103/100

Under 2.5: 20/23

Blackburn v Huddersfield Match Prediction

The Terriers might be in great form but they are likely to struggle against the Rovers who always find a way to get what they want.

Predicted Final Score: Rovers 2-0 Huddersfield

Best Bet: Rovers to win at 17/20

Bet on Rovers to win at 17/20 with bet365

