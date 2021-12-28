Football Betting Tips – Blackburn v Barnsley preview & prediction

Blackburn have a chance to go in second place when they take on Barnsley on Wednesday evening.

Blackburn v Barnsley Match preview

Rovers were looking to move joint top in the Championship standings after setting off on a run of five consecutive wins. However, they were left frustrated after the game with Hull City on Boxing Day was postponed due to coronavirus cases.

Regardless, Tony Mowbray’s men will be looking to continue picking up wins. Ben Brereton has been in inspiring form, scoring 19 goals so far and would be the key player against Barnsley.

With automatic qualification to the Premier League up for grabs, the Red Roses are unlikely to settle for anything less than a win against a team that is fighting for survival.

Poya Asbaghi’s side have made progress but they remain one of the most inconsistent sides in the league. And odd win here and there isn’t good enough as they look to avoid the drop.

Blackburn v Barnsley Team News

Thomas Kaminski has returned from injury while Reda Khadra is likely to start ahead of Sam Gallagher.

Cauley Woodrow might be able to make it to the squad but is unlikely to be handed a start.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Lenihan, Van Hecke Wharton; Nyambe, Travis, Rothwell, Pickering; Buckley; Brereton Diaz, Khadra

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Collins; Helik, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Gomes, Benson, Brittain; Styles, Iseka, Morris

Blackburn v Barnsley Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Blackburn v Barnsley from bet365:

Match Winner

Blackburn: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Barnsley: 9/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 19/20

Under 2.5: 50/51

Blackburn v Barnsley Match Prediction

The Rovers are in fine form at the moment and with things working well in every department, another win is on the cards.

Predicted Final Score: Rovers 3-0 Barnsley

Best Bet: Blackburn to win at 4/6

