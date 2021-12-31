Football Betting Tips – Birmingham v QPR preview & prediction

Birmingham play host to promotion changing QPR at the St. Andrew’s on Sunday, looking to make a winning start to the new year.

Birmingham v QPR Match preview

Due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Birmingham were unable to play against Fulham and Peterborough. This means that Lee Bowyer’s men have had a lot of rest. However, not having enough match fitness could be the slip side here. They’re 12 points away from a playoff place but their current position in the table does make for a grim reading.

QPR on the other hand, have dropped outside the playoff spot but that is largely due to the fact that they have seen two games postponed due to COVID-19. They lost at home to Bournemouth last time out but Mark Warburton’s side have two games in hand over Huddersfield who are occupying the last playoff spot.

Birmingham v QPR Team News

The hosts would be without Riley McGree who has returned to parent club Charlotte FC following the end of his loan spell. The young Aussie midfielder will be a big miss especially due to the absence of another loanee, Tahith Chong who is out for a few more weeks. Marc Robers, Ivan Sanchez and Jordan Graham are also doubtful.

For the Royals, Andre Dozzell returns after serving a one game suspension. Sam McCallum, Moses Odubajo and Jordy-de Wijs are out injured as well.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Sarkic; Sanderson, Roberts, Friend; Colin, James, Sunjic, Woods, Pedersen; Aneke, Deeney

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Dieng; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Adomah, Dozzell, Johansen, Amos, Wallace; Willock, Dykes

Birmingham v QPR Match Prediction

Bowyer will be without some key players for this encounter and the absence of McGree and Chong will be felt. This could give the visitors a chance to return to sixth place.

Predicted Final Score: Birmingham 0-1 QPR

Best Bet: QPR to win at 19/10

