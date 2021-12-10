Football Betting Tips – Birmingham v Cardiff preview & prediction

An exciting contest at St Andrews is on the cards as Birmingham take on Cardiff with both teams looking to get back to winning way.

Birmingham v Cardiff Match preview

Both teams lost their respective games in the Championship at the weekend. However, recent form suggests that these two are going to make a strong comeback. Birmingham have won three of their last four Championship matches at home while the visitors have developed a good habit of winning on the road.

Lee Bowyer’s men are in 16th place in the league standings right now and need to continue their good run of form in a bit to move further away from the relegation zone. With nine points out of a possible 12 in recent weeks, The Blues should back themselves for a win.

However, Cardiff have done well against their opponents in recent times. Last time out, the Welsh outfit defeated Birmingham 4-0. The Bluebirds have lost 12 times already this season and are just five points above the relegation zone.

They haven’t won two successive games at the St Andrew’s since 1927 so perhaps it is time for them to make history.

Birmingham v Cardiff Team News

Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner are suspended for this one and teenager Jordan James is likely to be given another chance. Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong, Adan George and Matija Sarkic are all out injured.

Cardiff boast a clean bill of health but Sean Morrison misses out due to suspension.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Etheridge; Sanderson, Roberts, Pederson; Graham, James, Sunjic, McGree, Bela; Hogan, Deeney

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Smithies; McGuiness, Flint, Nelson; Ng, Vaulks, Pack, Giles; Harris, Colwill; Moore

Birmingham v Cardiff Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Birmingham v Cardiff from bet365:

Match Winner

Birmingham: 11/8

Draw: 23/10

Cardiff: 21/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 22/19

Under 2.5: 8/11

Birmingham v Cardiff Match Prediction

Birmingham have proven to be a defensively solid side in recent weeks but this Cardiff side is pretty decent when it comes to scoring goals. However, we expect a highly entertaining draw between the two.

Predicted Final Score: Birmingham 2-2 Cardiff

Best Bet: Both teams to score Over 2.5 at 22/19

