Benfica will be looking to earn their qualification from the group stage with a win over Dynamo Kyiv. Benfica could also condemn Barcelona to the Europa League.

The two sides will meet on the 8th of December at 21:00 BST.

Benfica have a good history against Dynamo Kyiv, winning 3 and drawing 1 in their last 4 against the Ukrainian side. Benfica are 2 points behind Barcelona and have a chance to get second place assuming they win and Barcelona lose against Bayern Munich.



Dynamo Kyiv have nothing but pride to play for as they are certain to finish last regardless of the result of this game. Dynamo kyiv has failed to win any of their 2 away matches against Benfica in European competitions.

A win for them on Wednesday would make history. There is much riding on this match. Barcelona can qualify even if they lose to Bayern as long as Dynamo Kyiv can manage a win or a draw.

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv team news

Benfica possible starting lineup: Vlachodimos, Morato, Otamendi,

Vertonghen, Almeida, Weigl, Mario, Grimaldo, Silva, Yaremchuk, Nunez



Dynamo possible starting lineup: Bushchan, Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Shabanov, Mykolenko, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Garmash, Verbic, Kulach

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv form guide

Benfica have a better form than Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. Benfica have won 1, drawn 2 and lost 2. Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv have lost 4 and drawn 1.



Benfica have scored 5 goals in the UCL this season. On the other hand, dynamo Kyiv have managed to score just 1 goal, 1 goal less than Barcelona.

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv odds

Match winner:

Benfica – 1.32

Draw – 5.40

Dynamo Kyiv – 11.0



Total goals

Over 2.5: 1.67

Under 2.5: 2.16



Both teams to score

Yes – 2.06

No – 1.70

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction

Dynamo Kyiv have a worse Champions League form than Benfica do at the moment. Also, they have a problem scoring goals. Therefore, the top football betting sites believe this game will be in Benfica’s favour. SportsLens believes the same.



Prediction: Benfica to win.