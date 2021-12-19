Football Betting Tips – Benfica v Maritimo preview & prediction

Benfica host Maritimo at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa on Sunday, looking for their four consecutive win across all competitions.
Benfica v Maritimo Match preview
After registering a 3-0 win over Covilha at home on Wendesday night, Jorge Jesus’ side kicked off their Taca da Liga campaign on a great start. Focus will now be on the Primeira Liga where they are in third place and trail runaway league leaders Porto and Lisbon by four points.
And after falling to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon last week, the Eagles would be eager to return to winning ways.
Martimo meanwhile, secured a 4-1 win over Santa Clara last week which ended a winless run of 10 games. The win means that O Maior das Ilhas are in 9th place in the league standings. However, they are only three points away from the relegation zone so results have to pick up.
Benfica v Maritimo Team News
Defender Lucas Verissimo has been out since November and is joined by Rodrgo Pinho. Nemanja Radonjic is also out after picking up an injury against Pacos de Ferriera.
For the away side, Xadas is likely to miss out due to a knee injury but Zainadine Junior is back in contention after serving a one-game suspension.
Benfica possible starting lineup:
Vlachodimos; Almeida, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Gilberto, Weigl, Mario, Grimaldo; Silva, Nunez, Pizzi
Maritimo possible starting lineup:
Victor; China, Leo, Junior, Winck; Mendes, Beltrame; Costa; Guitane, Henrique, Tageue
Benfica v Maritimo Betting Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Benfica v Maritimo from bet365:
Match Winner
Benfica: 1/8
Draw: 13/2
Maritimo: 18/1
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 11/21
Under 2.5: 48/29
Benfica v Maritimo Match Prediction
Maritimo have had an indifferent start to the new campaign and are likely to struggle against the Aguias who have always been good at home. We expect a routine win for Jorge Jesus’ men.
Predicted Final Score: Benfica 3-0 Maritimo
Best Bet: Benfica to win at 1/8
