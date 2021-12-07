Football Betting Tips – Bayern v Barcelona preview & prediction

Barcelona face a herculean task of defeating Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in a bid to book their Round of 16 ticket.

Bayern Munich v Barcelona Match Preview

Normally, you don’t get to see a team of Barcelona’s pedigree to take qualification down to the wire. However, such has been the Blaugrana’s plight in recent months. The Spaniards are in serious trouble in the league and desperately need a win in Germany in order to avoid the embarrassment of crashing out of the competition in group stages.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men are already in the next round of the competition and they have done it in style, scoring 19 goals in five games. The reigning German champions love scoring 5-0 wins which does not bode well for Barcelona who are in bad shape heading into this encounter.

New manager Xavi is still trying to understand the full scope of the problems he has inherited at Camp Nou. The Catalans have historically struggled in Germany and after losing a league game to Real Betis at home, confidence won’t be that great.

Benfica will play Dynamo Kyiv in the other game and the Portuguese outfit needs a win to go through. For Barcelona, anything less than three points will consign them to Europa League football.

Bayern Munich v Barcelona Team News

Even though bayern’s squad has been ravaged by COVID-19, they have enough depth to field a strong team. Michael Cuisance, Joshua Kimmich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all out while Marcel Sabitzer and Josip Stanisic also miss out due to injury.

Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry also miss out which means that Jamal Musiala and Marc Roca might get a chance.

For the visitors, Ansu Fati is still not fit enough while Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Aguero and Martin Braithwaite remain injured.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Nianzou, Richards; Roca, Tolisso; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Lewandowski

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Depay, Coutinho

Bayern Munich v Barcelona Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bayern v Barcelona from Betfred:

Match Winner

Bayern Munich: 8/13

Draw: 19/5

Barcelona: 19/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 2/5

Under 2.5: 11/5

Bayern Munich v Barcelona Match Prediction

While Munich have a few injuries to deal with, they have not played as a team that has several big names out. Barcelona are still not in a good place right now and are likely to struggle against the Bavarians who could be in for a mood on Wednesday night.

Predicted Final Score: Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona

Best Bet: Bayern to win at 8/13

