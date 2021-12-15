Athletico Paranaense will have to pull off a comeback for the ages if they want to defeat Atletico Mineiro at the Copa do Brasil final.

Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro Match preview

Atletico Mineiro head into the second leg of the final on the back of a 4-0 thumping. Parnaense won the competition in 2019 and were hoping to do it again. However, the margin of the defeat in the first leg seems to suggest that it is a little too late for them. Unless they score five goals past the Campeonato Brasileiro winners Alberto Valentim’s side will go back home empty handed.

Mineiro on the other hand, are all set to clinch a remarkable domestic double. This has been a memorable year for the team that also reached the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. With just one defeat in their last 11 outings across all competitions, Cuca would be eager to win his first ever Copa do Brasil trophy.

Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro Team News

For the home side, Lucas Halter and Matheus Babi are out injured. Even though they whimpered in the first leg, we don’t expect a lot of changes with Renato de Souza set to lead the attack.

For Mineiro, Diego Costa might start from the bench after the former Chelsea striker was substituted in the 13th minute of the first leg.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Henrique, Heleno, Hernandez; Marcinho, Erick, Cittadini, Abner; Nikao, Terans, De Souza

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Mariano, Rabello, Alonso, Arana; Jair, Allan, Vargas; Zaracho, Keno, Hulk

Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro Betting Odds

Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro Match Prediction

Paranense are likely to go full throttle since they have no other option. This will leave their backline vulnerable which is something the likes of Hulk and Keno are going to exploit.

Predicted Final Score: Parnaense 1-3 Mineiro

