Sevilla will be looking to make a statement when they visit Athletic Club at the San Mames stadium.

Register an account at BetUk and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.



The two sides will meet on the 11th of December at 21:00 BST.

Athletic Club will hope they can get a win from Sevilla at the final whistle so they can move from 9th place to 7th place. This will be tough work though as Sevilla are returning from Europe with anger at their disappointing outing.



Coach Lopetegui’s side will be eager to show their fans that they still have much to fight for this season. Athletic Club have won their last 2 games against Sevilla. A win at home on Saturday will make it 3 wins in a row against Sevilla. 2012 was the last time Athletic Club managed this feat against Sevilla.



Sevilla who are second on the table have lost 10 of their last 11 away games against Athletic club. Lopetegui’s side will be battling an unfavourable record when they face Athletic club on Saturday.

Athletic Club vs Sevilla team news

Asier Villalibre, Daniel Vivian, Peru Nolaskoain and Yuri Berchiche will be unavailable for Athletic Club’s clash with Sevilla. The players are injured and won’t be fielded. Sevilla will be without the services of Marcos Acuna, Erik Lamela, Youssef En-Nesyri and Jesus Navas. The players are also injured.



Athletic Club possible starting lineup: Simon; De Marcos, Yeray, I Martinez, Lekue; Berenguer, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain; I Williams, R Garcia



Sevilla possible starting lineup: Bounou; Montiel, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Mir, Gomez

Athletic Club vs Sevilla form guide

Athletic Club are struggling to find a win at the moment. Their last 5 La Liga games have had 2 draws and 3 losses. They will be eager to change that when they clash with Sevilla. Julen Lepetegui’s men have had 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in their last 5 La Liga matches.



Sevilla’s La Liga form looks good and they return with a vengeance from Europe. It will be interesting to see how this goes.

Athletic Club vs Sevilla odds

The latest betting odds for Athletic Club vs Sevilla odds are from BetUk.



Match winner:

Athletic club – 2.50

Draw – 3.05

Sevilla – 3.15



Total goals

Over 2.5: 2.50

Under 2.5: 1.52



Both teams to score

Yes – 2.02

No – 1.72

Athletic Club vs Sevilla prediction

Most of the best football betting sites believe Athletic Club are more likely to win this match. However, Athletic club have 9 draws and 3 wins in 16 La Liga games. Also, this will be a tough game for Sevilla without key players. Sportslen is of the opinion that this will end in a draw.



Prediction: Draw