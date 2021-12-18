Football Betting Tips — Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Real Betis will be looking to continue their good La Liga run when they take on Athletic Bilbao this Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Preview

Athletic Bilbao will enter this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla in their previous La Liga match. Thomas Delaney scored the winner in the first half to seal full points for the away side. They are currently 12th in the league rankings, having 21 points from 17 matches.

Real Betis, on the other hand, have been on an impressive run that includes four wins from their last four La Liga matches. Their most recent league victory came against Real Sociedad who lost by an emphatic 4-0 scoreline.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Team News

Asier Villalibre and Yuri Berchiche will not be involved for Athletic Bilbao on Sunday as they are both nursing an injury. While the availability of Peru Nolaskoain and Dani Vivian is also doubtful for them.

Meanwhile, Real Betis will be without Youssouf Sabaly and Paul Akouokou as they are both injured.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup: Agirrezabala; Lekue, Alvarez, Nunez, Balenziaga; N Williams, Vencedor, Zarraga, Muniain; I Williams, R Garcia

Real Betis possible starting lineup: Silva; Bellerin, Bartra, Ruiz, Moreno; Rodriguez, Guardado; Fekir, Canales, Juanmi; Willian Jose

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis from bet365:

Match-winner:

Athletic Bilbao – 5/4

Draw – 11/5

Real Betis – 12/5

Total goals:

Over 2 – 4/7

Under 2– 16/11

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have been spectacular in the last few weeks. The Lions have climbed to third in the La Liga table after winning their previous four league matches. While Athletic Bilbao have shown flashes of their potential this season, odds favourite Real Betis look likely to edge past them on Sunday.

Predicted final score: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Betis

Best Bet: Real Betis to win at 12/5.

