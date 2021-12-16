Football Betting Tips — Atalanta vs Roma Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Atalanta will be looking to continue their impressive run in the Serie A when they take on Roma on Saturday at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

Atalanta vs Roma Preview

Atalanta will come into this match on the back of a 2-1 victory over Verona last weekend. La Dea suffered an early goal but strikes from Aleksei Miranchuk and Teun Koopmeiners ensured full points for the away side. They are currently third in the league rankings, having secured 37 points from 17 matches.

Roma, on the other hand, claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico in their previous Serie A game, with Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez providing the two goals. Jose Mourinho’s side are now sixth in the league table with 28 points.

Atalanta vs Roma Team News

Atalanta don’t have a lot of injuries at the moment, with Robin Gosens the only notable absentee. Meanwhile, Roma boss Jose Mourinho will have to contend with several injuries this weekend. The Portuguese manager will not be able to avail the services of Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephan El Shaarawy as they are all sidelined.

Atalanta possible starting lineup: Musso, Toloi, Demiral, Palomino, Hateboer, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle, Pessina, Ilicic, Zapata

Roma possible starting lineup: Patricio, Ibanez, Smalling, Kumbulla, Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Calafiori, Abraham, Shomurodov

Atalanta vs Roma Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Atalanta vs Roma from bet365:

Match-winner:

Atalanta – 7/10

Draw – 10/3

Roma – 10/3

Total goals:

Over 2 – 8/15

Under 2– 41/10

Atalanta vs Roma Prediction

Atalanta have been exceptional in the Serie A in the previous few weeks. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have won all their last six league matches, including big victories over Juventus and Napoli. Considering their excellent form, odds favourite Atalanta should prevail over Roma in Saturday’s encounter. Jose Mourinho’s side have been very inconsistent this season and their chances look slim this weekend.

Predicted final score: Atalanta 3-1 Roma

Best Bet: Atalanta to win at 7/10.

How to watch Atalanta vs Roma Live Stream

