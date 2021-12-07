Football Betting Tips – Atalanta v Villarreal preview & prediction

Atalanta and Villarreal both will be desperate for three points as they get ready for an encounter where three points are crucial for both sides.

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Atalanta v Villarreal Match Preview

Currently second in the Group standings, last year’s Europa League winners Villarreal will be hoping to ensure that they get the job done against Atalanta who are in third place but only a point behind them. La Dea on the other hand, know that they need to win this game if they hope to qualify for the next round of the competition.

The Italians have managed just one win in their Champions League campaign so far. The Italians must be kicking themselves for being held to a 3-3 draw by Young Boys in Switzerland last time out. The Bergamo side have been great in Serie A and are on a five-game unbeaten run there.

Gian Piero Gasperini would be hoping to see his team go through to the next round of the competition for the third time.

However, Villarreal will not be an easy team to beat. The Yellow Submarine has played some amazing football this season and have won two games. Unai Emery’s side lost 2-0 to Manchester United in their last Champions League outing but the former Arsenal manager would be confident in his side’s chances of getting the job done in Italy.

Atalanta v Villarreal Team News

Robin Gosens and Matteo Lovato remain injured but Hans Hateboer has returned from foot injury.

For the away side, Yeremi Pino is set to miss the game through suspension while Franis Coquelin and Arnaut Danjuma have been declared fit.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic, Zapata, Malinovskyi

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Trigueros, G Moreno, Danjuma

Atalanta v Villarreal Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Atalanta v Villarreal from Betfred:

Match Winner

Atalanta: 3/4

Draw: 16/5

Villarreal: 10/3

Total Goals

Over 2.5:

Under 2.5

Atalanta v Villarreal Match Prediction

While the Spaniards have a decent advantage and a relatively easier task on paper, Atalanta are very strong at home and are on an impressive run. We are expecting La Dea to get the much-needed win and qualify for the next round along with Manchester United.

Predicted Final Score: Atalanta 3-1 Villarreal

Best Bet: Bet on Atalanta to win at 3/4

Bet on Atalanta to win at 3/4 with Betfred

Atalanta vs Villarreal Free Bet at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred