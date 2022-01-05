Football Betting Tips – Atalanta v Torino preview & prediction

Atalanta would be eager to start off the new year on a positive note as they take on Torino on Thursday afternoon.

Atalanta v Torino Match preview

After crashing out of the Champions League, Atalanta ended the year 2021 on a rather dull note. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men were held to a draw by relegation stricken Genoa in the last game of the year. However, La Dea have lost just three times in the last 16 games. This means that they are all set to rally for a top four finish in the second half of the campaign.

Torino on the other hand, have managed just two wins from their last seven games across all competitions. There has been considerable improvement under Ivan Juric this season but the Granata have not been very consistent. The defense is a little shaky and they have a history of conceding goals against their hosts.

Atalanta v Torino Team News

The hosts will have to wait to see the best of new signing Jeremie Boga who is away on AFCON duty for Ivory Coast. Juan Musso is in isolation. Rafael Toloi has returned to full fitness but is unlikely to start. Robin Gosens is making his comeback from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Remo Freuler is serving a one game suspension and Duvan Zapata is out injured.

Granata are without Andrea Belotti due to a hamstring injury. Ola Aina is unavailable due to the AFCON.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Sportiello; Djimsiti, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Pezzella; Malinovskyi, Pessina; Muriel

Torino possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Brekalo, Praet; Sanabria

Atalanta v Torino Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Atalanta v Torino from bet365:

Match Winner

Atalanta: 1/2

Draw: 10/3

Torino: 11/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 69/100

Under 2.5: 13/10

Atalanta v Torino Match Prediction

With the hosts missing a couple of key players, it won’t be a stroll. We expect a close encounter but Gasperini’s men have sufficient advantage to register another win.

Predicted Final Score: Atalanta 2-1 Torino

Best Bet: Under 2.5 goals at 13/10

