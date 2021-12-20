Football Betting Tips – Arsenal v Sunderland preview & prediction

Arsenal head into the EFL Cup quarterfinal on the back of a good run while Sunderland are also flying high in League One.

Arsenal v Sunderland Match preview

Following a 4-1 win over Leeds United, the Gunners are on a run of three successive wins which has put them in the top four of the league standings. The derby win over West Ham United was also a great result for Mikel Arteta’s men who are now showcasing great form and more consistency.

With 11 goals in the last three games, the London giants are back and they should be looking for a straightforward win over the Black Cats who have done well for themselves in League One.

Lee Johnson’s team reached this stage at the expense of QPR. They’re also chasing automatic promotion back to the Championship but a good cup run is going to go nicely with whatever they achieve in the next few months.

Arsenal v Sunderland Team News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains absent while Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga are out due to Covid.

Sunderland on the other hand, will be without Leon Dajaku but Denver Hume has returned to full fitness. Unfortunately, Corry Evans remains sidelined due to a calf injury.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Leno; Soares, Holding, Chambers, Tavares; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah; Lacazette

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Hume, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Gooch; Broadhead, Stewart

Arsenal v Sunderland Betting Odds

Match Winner

Arsenal: 1/6

Draw: 13/2

Sunderland: 16/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 8/15

Under 2.5: 33/20

Arsenal v Sunderland Match Prediction

Sunderland are likely to be tough nuts to crack but the Gunners are riding way too high to become the latest big team scalp in the competition’s history.

Predicted Final Score: Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland

