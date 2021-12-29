Football Betting Tips – Arouca v Braga preview & prediction

Arouca host Braga at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Thursday night, hoping to pile further misery on their guests.
Watch and bet on Arouca v Braga live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:00 GMT on Thursday December 30. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Arouca v Braga Match preview
The home side have been struggling in the league of late and had to settle for a draw against Portimonense at home a couple of weeks back. Armando Evangelista’s men were on a four-game unbeaten run which was ended by Santa Clara prior to their latest outing. They’re now outside the top half of the table and are precariously close to the relegation zone.
Carlos Carvalhal’s side were dumped out of the Taca de Portugal by Vizela last time out. They’ve now lost four of their last five games in all competitions. Os Arcebispos are in fourth place in the league standings at present but trail league leaders Porto and Sporting by 13 points.
Arouca v Braga Team News
The home side will be without Pedro Moreira and Moses Yaw along with Fernando Augusto. Venezuelan international Jose Manuel Velazquez is out as well due to a knee injury. Ricardo Horta and Chiquinho miss out after being forced into isolation.
David Carmo is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines for the visitors and will be joined by Nuno Sequeira who hasn’t been seen in action since November 7.
Arouca possible starting lineup:
Braga; Thales, Basso, Campi, Quaresma; L Silva, Eboue, Kouassi; Bukia, Nunes, Dabbagh
Braga possible starting lineup:
Matheus; Oliveira, Rodrigues, Leite; Couto, Musrati, A. Horta, Moura; Ruiz, Piazon, Ruiz
Arouca v Braga Betting Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Arouca v Braga from bet365:
Match Winner
Arouca: 4/1
Draw: 14/5
Braga: 7/10
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 19/20
Under 2.5: 10/11
Arouca v Braga Match Prediction
Although they have had a torrid time in recent weeks, the visitors have enough talent up front to get the job done against an Arouca side that has blown hot and cold all season long.
Predicted Final Score: Arouca 1-3 S.C.Braga
Best Bet: S.C.Braga to win at 7/10
Bet on the visitors to win at 7/10 with bet365
How to watch Arouca v S.C.Braga Live Stream
- Go to bet365.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of £5 or more
- Watch Arouca v Braga live online from 19:00 pm BST on Thursday.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.
Arouca v Braga Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365
Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.
To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the bet365 website
- Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
- Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
- Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled