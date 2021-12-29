Football Betting Tips – Arouca v Braga preview & prediction

Arouca host Braga at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Thursday night, hoping to pile further misery on their guests.

Watch and bet on Arouca v Braga live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:00 GMT on Thursday December 30. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Arouca v Braga Match preview

The home side have been struggling in the league of late and had to settle for a draw against Portimonense at home a couple of weeks back. Armando Evangelista’s men were on a four-game unbeaten run which was ended by Santa Clara prior to their latest outing. They’re now outside the top half of the table and are precariously close to the relegation zone.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side were dumped out of the Taca de Portugal by Vizela last time out. They’ve now lost four of their last five games in all competitions. Os Arcebispos are in fourth place in the league standings at present but trail league leaders Porto and Sporting by 13 points.

Arouca v Braga Team News

The home side will be without Pedro Moreira and Moses Yaw along with Fernando Augusto. Venezuelan international Jose Manuel Velazquez is out as well due to a knee injury. Ricardo Horta and Chiquinho miss out after being forced into isolation.

David Carmo is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines for the visitors and will be joined by Nuno Sequeira who hasn’t been seen in action since November 7.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Braga; Thales, Basso, Campi, Quaresma; L Silva, Eboue, Kouassi; Bukia, Nunes, Dabbagh

Braga possible starting lineup:

Matheus; Oliveira, Rodrigues, Leite; Couto, Musrati, A. Horta, Moura; Ruiz, Piazon, Ruiz

Arouca v Braga Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arouca v Braga from bet365:

Match Winner

Arouca: 4/1

Draw: 14/5

Braga: 7/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 19/20

Under 2.5: 10/11

Arouca v Braga Match Prediction

Although they have had a torrid time in recent weeks, the visitors have enough talent up front to get the job done against an Arouca side that has blown hot and cold all season long.

Predicted Final Score: Arouca 1-3 S.C.Braga

Best Bet: S.C.Braga to win at 7/10

Bet on the visitors to win at 7/10 with bet365

How to watch Arouca v S.C.Braga Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Arouca v Braga live online from 19:00 pm BST on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Arouca v Braga Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: