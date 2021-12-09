Football Betting Tips – Angers v Clermont Foot preview & prediction

Angers take on relegation threatened Clermont Foot at the Stade Raymond-Kopa on Sunday with an aim to get all three points.

Watch and bet on Angers vs Clermont live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 14:00 GMT on Sunday December 12. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Angers v Clermont Match Preview

Following a 2-1 win over Stade Reims, Gerald Baticle’s side would be eager to make it two wins out of two. Goals from Sofiane Boufal and Angelo Fulgini handed them three points. Truth be told, the home side have not struggled for goals this season, scoring in each of their last six games. However, the have a few defensive issues to sort out which could derail what has been a great start to the season.

Clermont on the other hand, are in real trouble and the only reason why they aren’t rock bottom is because Saint-Etienne have been far more woeful. Pascal Gastien’s side lost to Montpellier in their previous outing and have now conceded 10 goals in only six games.

Such a soft underbelly means that they will be tested by Angers a lot on Sunday.

Angers v Clermont Team News

Paul Bernardoni has missed five games due to lung contusion and remains sidelined for the time being. Thomas Mangani and Souleyman Doumbia are a booking away from suspension.

There are no injury concerns for the away side but Salis Abdul Samed is a booking away from suspension.

Angers possible starting lineup

Petkovic, Ebosse, Thomas, Traore, Ounahu, Fulgini, Mendy, Doumbia, Cabot, Bahoken, Boufal

Clermont possible starting lineup

Djoco, N’Simba, Ogier, Magnin, Seidu, Abdul Samed, Gastien, Berthomier, Dossou, Mendy, Bayo

Angers v Clermont Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Angers v Clermont from bet365:

Match Winner

Angers: 21/20

Draw: 12/5

Clermont: 11/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 28/25

Under 2.5: 9/11

Angers v Clermont Match Prediction

The home side are flying high at the moment despite a few minor bumps here and there. Expect them to take the game to Clermont who are likely to go back home empty-handed.

Predicted final score: Angers 2-1 Clermont

Best Bet: Angers to win at 21/20

Bet on Angers to win at 21/20 with bet365

How to watch Angers vs Clermont Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Angers v Clermont live online from 14:00 pm BST on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Angers vs Clermont Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: