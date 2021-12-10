Alaves will host Getafe this weekend for what will be a frantic clash as Alaves seek to avoid the relegation zone while Getafe fight to escape from it.

The two sides will meet on the 11th of December at 16:15 BST.

Alaves will host Getafe to a fiery match this weekend as both teams struggle to stay away from the relegation zone. Alaves currently sit 17th on the table with 14 points from 15 games. Getafe are desperately in need of points as they sit 19th with 11 points from 16 games. They will be hoping to leapfrog both Cadiz and Alaves after this match is done.



It is worth noting that Alaves have only won 1 of their last 10 La Liga games against Getafe. In these games, Alaves have won 1, drawn 6 and lost 3. This will boost Getafe’s confidence. However, the last 3 La Liga games between these two sides were all draws, the last 3 being goalless.



So, it is going to be an interesting game as both teams need to score. They need to score since the aim is to avoid relegation, and not merely to win.

Alaves vs Getafe team news

Alaves will have Ruben Duarte back as he has served his suspension. Ximo Navarro has fitness issues and will be absent. For Getafe, Sandro Ramirez and Mathias Olivera are now injury-free and could be in the squad. However, Vitolo and Sabit Abdulai are out through injuries.



Alaves possible starting lineup: Fernando Pacheco, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons, Joselu



Getafe possible starting lineup: David Soria; Jorge Cuenca, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam; Damian Suarez, Mathias Olivera, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Sandro Ramirez

Alaves vs Getafe form guide

Alaves have had 2 draws, 2 losses and 1 win in their last 5 games. They have taken 2 losses in their last 2 games, and they will be hoping for a win here. On the other hand, Getafe have avoided defeat in their last 3 La Liga games, winning 1 and drawing 2. They will try to extend that run this weekend.

Alaves vs Getafe odds

The latest betting odds for Alaves vs Getafe odds are from BetUK.



Match winner:

Alaves – 2.55

Draw – 2.80

Getafe – 3.55



Total goals

Over 2.5: 2.90

Under 2.5: 1.40



Both teams to score

Yes – 2.23

No – 1.61

Alaves vs Getafe prediction

Most of the best football betting sites have this down to be a likely Alaves win. This is a tough one to call but Sportslens believes this match will end in a draw.



Prediction: A draw