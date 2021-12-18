Football Betting Tips — AC Milan vs Napoli Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Napoli will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they take on AC Milan in the Serie A on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Napoli Preview

AC Milan will come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw at Udinese in their previous Serie A game. The San Siro side are currently second in the league standings, having secured 39 points from 17 matches.

Napoli, on the other hand, suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against Empoli last weekend. The visitors sealed full points from the league encounter after Patrick Cutrone grabbed the winner late in the game. They are currently fourth in the table with 36 points.

AC Milan vs Napoli Team News

AC Milan will have to contend with several injuries this week as Ante Rebic, Simon Kjaer, Pietro Pellegri, Davide Calabria, Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao are all sidelined.

Meanwhile, Napoli will not be able to avail the services of Fabian Ruiz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne and Victor Osimhen as they are all injured.

AC Milan possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Messias; Ibrahimovic

Napoli possible starting lineup: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Demme, Anguissa; Politano, Zielinski, Lozano; Mertens

AC Milan vs Napoli Betting Odds

AC Milan vs Napoli Prediction

AC Milan and Napoli boast plenty of quality players in their ranks. Both sides are also not playing their best football in the past few weeks. We expect a draw at the San Siro this weekend.

Predicted final score: AC Milan 1-1 Napoli

Best Bet: AC Milan to win at 5/4.

