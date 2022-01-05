Football Betting Tips – AC Milan v Roma preview & prediction

AC Milan know that they cannot afford any slipups against AS Roma as they look to keep the pressure on Internazionale

Watch and bet on AC Milan v Roma live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 17:30 GMT on Thursday January 6. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

AC Milan v Roma Match preview

After losing narrowly to Napoli, AC Milan returned to winning ways in a 4-2 win over Empoli. Stefano Pioli’s side had a poor last few weeks of 2021 which even saw them slip to third place. However, the Rossoneri are still in with a chance to lift the Scudetto. They trail Inter Milan by just four points and if they’re able to find their consistency once again, San Siro could even welcome back a title they haven’t won for years.

Roma were left frustrated in the draw against Sampdoria. That result came on the back of a 4-1 win over Atalanta. Under Jose Mourinho, the Lupi have blown hot and cold. This team has the ability to compete with the best in the league but their problem has been inconsistency. The Giallorossi have struggled away from home this season, losing 12 times on the road in Serie A in 2021.

AC Milan v Roma Team News

Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic and star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic are fit for this encounter. Davide Calabria has also returned from injury. However, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessi and Fode Ballo-Toure are away on AFCON duty.

Roma will be without Borja Mayoral, Chris Smalling and Daniel Fuzato due to coronavirus. Lorenzo Pellegrni is back in the side after missing out due to injury.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Bakayoko, Tonali; Messias, Diaz, Saelemaekers; Ibrahimovic

Roma possible starting lineup:

Patricio; Kumbulla, Mancini, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Pellegrini, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham

AC Milan v Roma Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for AC Milan v Roma from bet365:

Match Winner

AC Milan: 21/20

Draw: 5/2

Roma: 13/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 4/5

Under 2.5: 13/11

Milan v Roma Match Prediction

Pioli will expect his players to be relentless against the capital club and we see the home side just nicking this one.

Predicted Final Score: Milan 2-1 Roma

Best Bet: Milan to win at 21/20

Bet on Milan to win at 21/20 with bet365

How to watch AC Milan v Roma Live Stream

Go to bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Milan v Roma live online from 17:30 pm BST on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

AC Milan v Roma Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps: