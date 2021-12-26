Football Betting Tips – Aberdeen v Dundee preview & prediction

Dundee will be hoping to climb out of the relegation zone as they prepare to take on Aberdeen on Sunday night.

Aberdeen v Dundee Match preview

The Dark Blues have won only four games in the season. James McPake’s men have not managed a single goal in their last four games and need to find their scoring touch if they want to climb out of the hole they’re in.

However, a win would actually get them out of the bottom two and even as far as ninth place.

The Dons on the other hand, have been defensively very good in recent weeks with Joe Lewis keeping two clean sheets in the last four games. They’re currently seventh in the league standings and another three points will move them further up the table.

Aberdeen v Dundee Team News

Michael Devlin is out injured for the Dons alongside Andrew Considine (cruciate ligament rupture) Veteran midfielder Scott Brown is unlikely to feature as well due to illness.

Dundee will be without Shaun Byrne while Cillian Sheridan and Lee Ashcroft are out for the long-term.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Lewis; Ojo, Gallagher, Bates, Hayes; Campbell, Ferguson; Watkins, Emmanuel-Thomas, Hedges; Ramirez

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Legzdins; Elliot, Fontaine, McGhee, Kerr; McMullan, McGowan, Anderson, McCowan; Mullen, Griffiths

Aberdeen v Dundee Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Aberdeen v Dundee from bet365:

Match Winner

Aberdeen: 4/7

Draw: 14/5

Dundee: 5/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under 2.5: 1/1

Aberdeen v Dundee Match Prediction

Dundee are in a spot of bother right now and we don’t expect the home side to let them off the hook as they look to gain valuable three points.

Predicted Final Score: Aberden 2-0 Dundee

Best Bet: Aberdeen to win at 4/7

Bet on Aberdeen to win at 4/7 with bet365

